CLEARFIELD – Local 911 telecommunicators will be recognized along with over 200,000 others nationwide April 9-15 during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

“These silent heroes of public safety are more than just a voice on the other end of the line,” states a press release from Clearfield County 911.

“They save lives on a daily basis.”

Local telecommunicators are often challenged with life-and-death situations, and expected to handle these stressful situations with compassion, empathy and professionalism.

They must be at their best while dealing with people who may be at their worst … “people don’t usually call for help on their best day,” the release states.

Callers may be victims or in need of medical assistance. They may be threatening and belligerent or—in some cases—unable to communicate at all.

Telecommunicators in Clearfield County provide a critical service by dispatching law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services and others 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Clearfield County 911 currently employs 18 full-time telecommunicators. In 2022, they processed 110,864 calls for assistance, or over 300 calls daily.

The Clearfield County 911 Center provides dispatch services for 10 police, 15 EMS and 37 fire agencies countywide.