Ruth E. Peace, 96, of Cloe, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 15, 1926 to Robert E. and Elva (McCarty) Mallory in Heilwood, Indiana County. Ruth was a member of Cloe United Methodist Church. She was the cafeteria manager at Bell Township Elementary School for 22 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ruth-e-peace/