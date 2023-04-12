HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 410 vehicle crashes, which resulted in four fatalities and 110 injuries, during the Easter holiday weekend.

Alcohol was a factor in 31 crashes, none of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 329 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 15,146 traffic citations during the three days beginning April 7. Troopers cited 5,344 motorists for speeding, 481 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 80 for not securing children in safety seats.

Table 1: Easter 2023 weekend crash data, with comparison to 2022

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (3 days) 410 4 4 110 31 0 2022 (3 days) 449 4 4 101 47 1

Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2023

Table 2: Easter 2023 weekend enforcement data, with comparison to 2022

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (3 days) 329 5,344 80 481 9,241 2022 (3 days) 341 4,784 57 415 8,234

Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2023

More information on the Easter holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.