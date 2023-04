Dustin A. Davis, 35, of Worthville, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at home. He was born February 29, 1988, a son of Marsha J. Faudie and Donald C. Davis, who both survive. Dustin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his father. He was a member of the Eagles. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister […]

