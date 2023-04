David Joseph Wiles, 22, of Brookville, passed away Easter Sunday evening, April 9, 2023 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brave and courageous battle with Cancer. He was born on March 13, 2001 in Brookville; son of Jeffery S. and Stacy A. Armagost Wiles of Brookville. David was a 2019 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School where he […]

