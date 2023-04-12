HYDE — The Clearfield Bison and Lady Bison track teams hosted Hollidaysburg and Penns Valley for a Mountain League Tri-Meet on Tuesday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex.

The boys dropped to 1-5 on the season after being swept 127-23 by Hollidaysburg and 78-71 by Penns Valley.

The girls gained a split and are now 4-2 on the year. They defeated Penns Valley 104-46, but were downed by Hollidaysburg 87-63.

Danna Bender and Alayna Winters continue to lead the Lady Bison as each were double winners on the day.

Bennder won the 100 meter hurdles and the 400 meter dash, while Winters took the long jump and 800 meter run.

Individual winners on the girls side were Haley Custaney in the 300 hurdles and Dehlia Elbe in the pole vault. The 4×400 relay team was also victorious.

The lone winner on the boys side was Braedon Firanski in the discus.

The teams will next host Huntingdon on Tuesday April 18 in a Mountain League dual.

For full meet results click HERE.