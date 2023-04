PENN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was killed in an accident that occurred on Saturday night while he was fleeing from police in Penn Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black SUV around 11:31 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, on Windy Hill Road, in Penn Township, Clearfield County. Police […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/area-man-killed-in-crash-while-fleeing-from-police-in-penn-township/