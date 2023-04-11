BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Two separate brush fires broke out near the former Brookville Lumber building on Tuesday afternoon causing a massive response from local fire departments. According to officials, Jefferson County 9-1-1 received a call at 1:11 p.m. reporting a fire in the area of 441 Madison Avenue. The fire was caused by a large pine tree that fell […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/update-tree-falls-onto-electric-wires-causing-two-separate-brush-fires-in-brookville/