HUNTINGDON — The first win is always the hardest to get, and after weeks of struggling to get things going their way, the Clearfield Bison finally found some success on the diamond. On the road Monday afternoon, Clearfield took down the Huntingdon Bearcats, 3-0, thanks to strong pitching, defense, and a bit of luck.

The story of the game came courtesy of the pitching of Hunter Rumsky. After struggling in his first few outings, he would find a stride that would not yield. For nearly the entire game, he was dealing and the house was collecting, tossing a two-hit game in six and one-third innings work. In that time, he walked only one, while striking out eight.

Clearfield’s bats would see some early success, as the game started with a single to center by Hayvin Bumbarger in the second. Unfortunately it yielded nothing as the Bearcats ended the inning with excellent fielding. With a pair of runners on, Elijah Quick hit a grounder to Ryan Hack at short, who fielded the ball in time for the home squad to turn a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

It would be the third when Clearfield managed to get on the board. With a runner on second, Morgen Billotte caught a 1-1 pitch up the third baseline. Lincoln Miller tried to field the ball, but lost the handle, which was just enough to bring in Kam Kushner for an unearned run to give the Bison the lead.

The only other scoring came one inning later. Bearcat pitcher Eric Mykut was struggling hard, as a single and a pair of walks loaded the bases. Cole Bloom came to bat and already ahead in the count, saw ball four go his way. The bases-loaded walk gave another run to the visiting squad. One batter later, Will Domico caught an infield single that brought in the lone RBI of the game. Courtesy runner Derrick Mikesell would be tagged out advancing to second, but the 3-0 lead was enough for Rumsky to continue to deal and keep the Bearcats caged.

Rumsky earned the first win of the year for Clearfield, while Mykut got dinged with the loss in a three and two-thirds innings effort, striking out and walking four batters a piece. Rumsky would be pulled after one out in the seventh due to hitting the 100-pitch mark, as Morgen Billotte closed out the game.

Clearfield (1-4) can’t savor the win much as it’s a three-game slate for the week. They are back on their home diamond at the Bison Baseball Complex Tuesday afternoon when they host St. Marys. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 001 200 0 – 3 6 2

Huntingdon 000 000 0 – 0 2 2

Clearfield – 3

Cole Bloom-c 3001, Will Domico-lf 4011, Morgen Billotte-cf/p 3010, Hunter Rumsky-p/1b 3000, Hayvin Bumbarger-1b 3010, Derrick Mikesell-cr 0000, Anthony Lopez-ss 3110, Christian Welker-ph 2100, Elijah Quick-3b 2000, Matt Irvin-ph 1000, Kam Kushner-rf 2120. TOTALS 26 3 6 2.

Huntingdon – 0

Eric Mykut-p 3010, Jack Foster-lf 3000, Ryan Marshall-c 3010, Ashton Steele-2b 3000, Ryan Hack-ss 2000, Gavin Woodward-1b 2000, Brock Bryson-dh/p 2000, Tyler Gutshall-ph 1000, Lincoln Miller-3b 2000, Anthony Patti-ph 1000, Will Wallen-rf 2000, Ryder Sheffield-cr/rf 0000. TOTALS 24 0 2 0.

LOB: 6/5

E: Domico, Quick/Steele, Miller

ROE: Billotte, Welker/Steele, Marshall

FC: Quick

DP: Patrick

GIDP: Quick

SB: Billotte

PITCHING

Clearfield: Rumsky-6.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 SO, 1 BB; Billotte-0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.

Huntingdon: Mykut-3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 SO, 4 BB; Bryson-3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB.

W-Rumsky (1-2)

L-Mykut (0-2)

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/27 BELLEFONTE 2 – 13 0 – 1

3/30 HOLLIDAYSBURG 5 – 15 0 – 2

4/03 @ Tyrone 3 – 4 0 – 3

4/06 @ Bald Eagle Area 2 – 12 0 – 4

4/10 @ Huntingdon 3 – 0 1 – 4

4/11 ST. MARYS

4/13 PENNS VALLEY

4/17 @ Philipsburg-Osceola

4/20 @ Bellefonte

4/21 @ Brookville

4/24 BRADFORD

4/25 @ Hollidaysburg

4/28 TYRONE

5/02 BALD EAGLE AREA

5/05 HUNTINGDON

5/09 @ Penns Valley

5/11 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA

5/15 @ Curwensville

5/16 @ Punxsutawney

5/18 DUBOIS