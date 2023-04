Marcia F. Grimm, 73, of Bushnell, FL, formerly of Brockway, PA, passed away on March 10, 2023. She was born in DuBois, PA on October 17, 1949, to the late Leland and Betty Kearney. Marcia graduated from Brockway Area High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Her entire career was spent as the Elementary Art Teacher in the Brockway School […]

