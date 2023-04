Dear Editor:

Children’s Aid Society would like to express our sincere gratitude to Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre’s board of directors and artistic director Gayle Gearhart for designating our agency as a recipient of donations received during the recent production of Oliver.

The historical photo display was wonderful. The money will be used to help improve the lives of local children and their families and is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

Bonnie Floro

Executive Director

Children’s Aid Society