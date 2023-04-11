Story by Rusty McCracken

ALLPORT – Putting up nine runs in the late innings gave West Branch the advantage in a 9-3 win over the Curwensville softball team on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors scored three runs in the fifth inning to knot the score at 3-3 before piling on six runs in the sixth inning to secure the victory.

“This was a good measuring stick for us,” said Lady Tide Head Coach Allen Leigey. “We’re still finding our place as a team, and the girls are working hard. We’ll continue to improve and come out the other side better.”

Curwensville held the upper hand early in the game by scoring without a hit in the first inning. With one out, Addison Butler drew a walk, and with two outs stole second. On the steal, Butler was also able to score as the ball went through to the outfield and was further misplayed.

Throughout the middle innings the pitching duel became very evident as Warrior sophomore Makena Moore, and Tide freshman Addison Siple took turns striking out the side. In the first four innings Moore fanned nine Tide batters while Siple recorded 10 K’s. Meanwhile, Curwensville was able to extend the lead.

In the top of the fourth, Curwensville added two runs for a 3-0 lead. With one out, Shyanne Rudy drew a walk. Teagan Harzinski followed with a single to put two on. Jenna McCartney came on to pinch run at first before the second out. Addison Warren followed with a walk to load the bases, and sophomore Ava Olosky slapped the first pitch she saw to center to plate both Rudy and McCartney for the 3-0 advantage. However, after that inning, Curwensville managed just two hits while stranding five runners.

The game changed drastically in the bottom of the fifth as the Warrior bats came to life to tie the score. With one out, Hannah Betts and Madison Butler singled. A double off the bat of Brooke Bainey scored Betts while an error on the play allowed Butler to also score. With Bainey now on third base and a second out recorded, Greysyn Gable singled to drive in the tying run.

That tie didn’t last long as Lady Warrior Alaina Royer found the gap in right field and sprinted the bases for an inside-the-park homer. The momentum kept rolling for the Warriors while the Tide’s fielding became suspect. After walking, Mallory Graham scored on a single and an error that put Betts on second. Butler then played small ball by sacrificing Betts to third. Betts put the score at 6-3 as Bainey’s sacrifice fly was deep enough for her to score. The scoring continued as Carsyn Wesesky reached on an error. Gable was then intentionally walked and Moore followed with a single. Both Wesesky and Gable were able to score on the play due to the ball being misplayed for an 8-3 advantage. Moore had moved to third on the play and was replaced by courtesy runner, Chelsey Wesesky. The game’s final run crossed when Kenzie Mactavish single to right to bring in Wesesky.

Moore finished the contest with 14 strikeouts while scattering four hits and walking seven. The Warriors moved to 6-1 on the season and stand 4-0 in the ICC-North. West Branch will host Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.

Curwensville moves to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the ICC-North. Siple finished by striking out 13 Warrior hitters while walking three and giving up 10 hits. The Lady Tide will try to get back in the win column against a tough Mount Union squad on Thursday.

Score by Innings

R H E

Curwensville 100 200 0 3 4 5

West Branch 000 036 x 9 10 2

CURWENSVILLE – 3

(SS) Natalie Wischuck 4 0 1 0, (C) Addison Butler 2 1 0 0, (2B) Shyanne Rudy 3 1 0 0, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 4 0 2 0, (PR) Jenna McCartney 0 1 0 0, (P) Addison Siple 3 0 0 0, (RF) Addison Warren 0 0 0 0, (CF) Ava Olosky 2 0 1 2, (3B) Ava Hainsey 2 0 0 0, (DP) Caitlyn Irwin 1 0 0 0, (LF/Flex) Kaylie Shaw 0 0 0 0, (DP) Sydney Simcox 2 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 23, R 3, H 4, RBI

WEST BRANCH – 9

(3b) Brooke Bainey 4 1 1 3, (1B) Carsyn Wesesky 3 1 0 0, (C) Greysyn Gable 3 1 2 1, (P) Makena Moore 4 0 2 0, (SS) Kenzie Mactavish 4 0 1 1, (2B) Alaina Royer 4 1 1 1, (CF) Mallory Graham 2 1 0 0, (RF) Hannah Betts 3 2 2 0, (LF) Madison Butler 2 1 1 0, TOTALS: AB 29, R 9, H 10, RBI 6.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB

Curwensville – L – Siple 6 10 9 5 13 3

West Branch – W – Moore 7 4 3 2 14 7

Batting

2B – West Branch: Bainey. HR – West Branch: Royer. SB – Curwensville: Butler; West Branch: Gable. HBP – Curwensville: Olosky. E – Curwensville: Shaw, Wischuck, Warren, Hainsey, Harzinski; West Branch: Royer. Graham.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

23 PPD. @ Juniata Valley

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 @ Mount Union

17 @ Purchase Line 4:00

18 @ Moshannon Valley

20 JUNIATA VALLEY

25 GLENDALE

27 @Williamsburg

28 PENNS MANOR

29 @ North Star 11:00 (DH)

May

2 @ Bellwood-Antis

4 WEST BRANCH