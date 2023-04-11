State police at Clearfield
- The investigation is ongoing following a report of alleged child endangerment April 4 in Cooper Township. State police say a seven-month-old baby suffered “severe bruising” to his chest and abdomen as a result of blunt force trauma. The cause of injury is unknown at this time. The baby was treated at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and released.
- State police investigated an alleged incident of indecent assault on Feb. 21 at SCI Houtzdale.
- On March 30, state police received a report of an alleged incident of sexual assault that occurred between two inmates at SCI Houtzdale. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police investigated an alleged incident of indecent assault that occurred between two inmates Feb. 27 at SCI Houtzdale.