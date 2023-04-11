CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man charged with aggravated assault was sent to state prison during sentencing court Monday.

Police say Matthew Alexander Basinger, 43, assaulted a woman on June 23 at her home.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when police arrived, they spoke with the victim who had bruises on her arms and shoulders. She was holding an ice bag to right check and complaining of pain in her legs.

She reported that Basinger, a family member, had been consuming alcohol and attacked her. First, he struck her about the face, head and body, she said, and after she fell to the ground, he kicked her repeatedly about the body and legs.

When police made contact with Basinger, he “appeared extremely intoxicated.” After initially denying the assault, he stated later that he was a “nightmare” and he had hit her.

The victim was diagnosed with a concussion and a subdural hematoma, according to the report.

Prior to sentencing, Basinger addressed the court apologizing to his family and saying, “I hurt the one person in the world who means the most to me.”

He admitted to having drug and mental health problems that he thought were behind him.

First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza noted that Basinger is taking responsibility for his actions so the victim wouldn’t have to testify.

She asked President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for a minimum two-year sentence for Basinger’s open or unspecified plea with a long maximum so he would be on parole for a significant period of time.

His attorney, Jendi Schwab, argued for a shorter maximum sentence because he would likely serve more of it in prison before starting parole.

She mentioned that he is also looking at an additional sentence for a state parole violation. She asked for a maximum of six years with a period of probation.

Ammerman sentenced him to serve a total of three years and nine months to eight years in state prison for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.