CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough will be hosting a Cleanup Clearfield Week April 17-22.

Residents are encouraged to cleanup around their homes, yards, porches, etc., and dispose of trash as necessary.

Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart is organizing these events in hopes that residents will be proactive in cleaning up their properties in order to avoid future warnings, fines or citations.

April 17-22, there will be dumpsters at the borough garage, located at 228 Power Ave., to collect scrap metal and other outside rubbish.

No liquids, tires or electronics will be accepted. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, April 22, Mayor Mason Strouse is partnering with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to host a Community Cleanup Day to pick up trash and littler.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Lower Witmer Park pavilion at 9:30 a.m. Vests, work gloves and garbage bags will be distributed while supplies last.

Feel free to bring your own. A list of locations to dispose of trash with be provided at the event.

“Individuals, families, businesses and organizations are all encouraged to participate in our Cleanup Clearfield Week,” shares Strouse.

“Even if you do not participate in one of the events the borough is coordinating, I encourage every borough resident to do their part to cleanup our community.”

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldBoro.com or call 814-765-7817.