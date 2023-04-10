CLEARFIELD COUNTY – Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County has announced a pair of upcoming sale events.

Events include a:

Furniture Sale, April 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois, PA 15801

Habitat Pop-Up Sale, DuBois Mall, Friday, May 5, 5 p.m. – 7. p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Sunday, May 7, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Additionally, Habitat welcomes Katie Maines. Kattie and her son are recipients of the new home build on Merrill Street in Clearfield.

Katie is Clearfield born and raised, and has a little boy. She began fostering him when he was two months old, and officially adopted him in August 2022.

Receiving this Habitat home is life-changing for her, providing a safe place to call “home.” Habitat staff are thrilled to welcome Katie to their family of homeowners.

Along with the Merrill Street build, Habitat will also do another home in Curwensville with the recipient to be disclosed at a later date.

Staff will accept applications for volunteers to complete these two builds, as well as to help with its pop-up sale. Please visit the Clearfield Habitat Web site to apply.

Follow Habitat on Facebook to stay up to date on upcoming events and announcements.