NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team showed up big on Saturday at the Westminster Collegiate Invitational, finding themselves among the top finishers in a number of events. Junior Mackenzie Carver was the big finisher in the mid-distance events, winning the 800m with the best time of her collegiate career. Carver paced the field with a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/clarion-track-field-golden-eagles-shine-at-westminster-collegiate-invitational/