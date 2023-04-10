The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its last winter match of the year Saturday with 27 competitors.

The Unlimited Class winner was Jack Balon of Ebensburg, while second place went to Austin Tressler of Loganton.

Third place was a tie between Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings and Gene Delp of Summerville.

Factory Class went to Jeff Sass of Curwensville followed by Ed Gillnet of Rockton and Roy Mahlon of Grampian.

The side group match was won by Jeff Raybuck of Sligo with a five-shot group at 200 yards that measured .641″.

Pictured are Delp, Keefe, Sass, Gillnet, Tressler, Balon and Raybuck.