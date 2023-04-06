During the month of April in 1969, people in Clearfield County looked twice as they saw a brand new 1969 Plymouth station wagon gliding down the streets filled with nuns.

The Sisters of St. Francis Covent at Clearfield were gifted a 1969 nine-passenger station wagon.

Three parishes raised money through their parishioners to gift the nuns with a vehicle for transportation to aid in the charitable work they were doing.

The parishes that helped the sisters get their new wheels were St. Francis Church of Clearfield, St. Timothy Church of Curwensville and St. Bonaventure Church in Grampian.

In the photo you will see Sister Mary Pascal accepting the keys from Edmund J. Zitzelberger, Knights of Columbus district deputy.

On the far left is Charles N. Natoli, Knights of Columbus Council 409 grand knight and Edward J. Master, local Chrysler-Plymouth dealer.