Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cream of Tomato Soup. This flavorful recipe makes an awesome spring soup! Ingredients 1 -c14-1/2 oz. can stewed tomatoes 4 ounces cream cheese, cubed 1 medium onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced 1/4 cup butter 3 – 10-3/4 oz. cans of condensed tomato soup, undiluted 2 – 11-1/2 oz. cans V8 juice 1 cup […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-cream-of-tomato-soup/