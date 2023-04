Harold “Yogi” Bair, 82, of Linesville, passed away peacefully of a brief illness on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born May 18, 1940, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Ora Dunlap Huff Bair and Laird Bair. He married Ethel Jean Goodyear on January 2, 1960, in Pittsburgh, and moved to Crawford County the day they married. Yogi and Jean enjoyed […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/harold-yogi-bair/