HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison evened their early season record at 1-1 when they broke out the bats by rapping 17 hits in a 9-1 rout over Mountain League foe Tyrone on Tuesday afternoon.

After senior pitcher Alaina Fedder induced a 1-2-3 top of the first, the Bison hung a “crooked number” on the visiting Lady Golden Eagles in the bottom of the first and never looked back.

Junior centerfielder Ruby continued her hot start to the season with a single on the first pitch of the inning. Freshman shortstop Aevril Hayward followed with an infield single off the glove of the third baseman, putting both runners in scoring position. After an out, junior catcher Anna Twigg singled off of the first base bag, plating both Singleton and Hayward.

Catcher Anna Twigg plated the first two runs of the game (Nikki Funk Photography)

Fedder set down the middle of the Tyrone batting order in the second inning with three strikeouts, keeping the momentum squarely with the home squad.

After an out, sophomore leftfielder Madi McBride walked and stole second. Freshman first baseman Haley Billotte beat out an infield single, and McBride scored and Billotte advanced to second when the Tyrone third baseman threw the ball out of play. Singleton then traded places with Billotte with a double, making the score 4-0. A Hayward base hit up the middle scored Singleton, as Hayward advanced to second on the throw home. Fedder lined a shot off of the pitcher’s glove to put runners on the corners. Twigg followed with a sac fly to left to score Hayward, making it 6-0 in favor of the Lady Bison. Junior third baseman Sam Campolong then picked up her first career varsity hit, moving Fedder to second with two outs. Sophomore right fielder Eve Siegel singled sharply to right, but Fedder was thrown out at the plate on a bang-bang play, ending the Lady Bison rally.

After scoreless third and fourth innings by both teams, the visitors finally put a number on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when shortstop Amariah Sprankle hit a solo homerun over the left field fence, making it 6-1.

The Lady Bison broke it open with a 3-spot in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Sam Campolong picked up the first three hits of her Lady Bison career (Nikki Funk Photography)

After an out, Fedder got her third single of the game with a sharp grounder up the middle. Twigg had her second hit of the game with a pop fly over the infield, putting two runners on. Campolong also got her second hit of the game, scoring courtesy runner Raigan Uncles, while Paige Houser, another courtesy runner, and Campolong both moved into scoring position on the throw home. Siegel’s second hit of the game scored Houser, but Campolong was out at home also trying to score. Siegel, who had advanced to second on the throw, scored the ninth and final run of the game when senior designated player Faith Gardner, who earlier had her first career varsity hit, had an RBI single up the middle.

The visitors got their lead off batter on in the top of the seventh, but Fedder then shut the door, striking out two of the final Tyrone batters. The win was Fedder’s first career win in the circle for the Lady Bison. Fedder ended up with a two-hitter, gave up no walks and had 10 strikeouts.

Next up for the Lady Bison will be a home game on Thursday against Bald Eagle Area.

TYRONE 000 010 0 1 2 3

CLEARFIELD 240 003 X 9 17 0

2B Kk Bodzina 3000, CF Allison Beeman 3010, C Beth Peterson 3000, SS Amariah Sprankle 3111, 1B Emma Dibert 3000, 3B/LF Maci Lingenfelter 1000, LF Ally McNeils 1000, DP Layna Dibert 2000, RF/3B Emily Smith 2000, Summer Shaw P/flex 0000, 23 1 2 1

CF Ruby Singleton 4221, SS Aevril Hayward 4211, P Alaina Fedder 4030, Anna Twigg 3023, 3B Sam Campolong 4031, RF Eve Siegel 4121, DP Alexus Green 2010, DP Faith Gardner 2021, LF Madi McBride 2100, PH Lucy Norris 1000, 1B Haley Billotte 3110, 2B/flex Mia Helsel 000, 33 9 17 8

PITCHING:

Fedder 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K

Summer Shaw 4 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Sam Shaw 2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

E – Linglenfelter-2, Summer Shaw. 2B – Gardner, Green, Singleton. HR – Sprankle. SF – Twigg. SB – McBride. LOB – Tyrone – 1, Clearfield – 8.