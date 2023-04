DTA is seeking Class A & B CDL drivers for tractor-trailer and triaxle positions. Description: For tractor-trailer drivers, there are a variety of trailer options available, such as dump, flatbed, and walking floor. We offer local delivery routes to ensure being home every night and over-the-road positions. A successful candidate must have a valid CDL, clean MVR, capability to pass […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-truck-driver/