BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Area High School clarinettist Adriana Forsythe has earned a place in the prestigious Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival music ensembles. To qualify for this honor, thousands of high school musicians from across the state auditioned in their geographic area, performing for a panel of judges. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA Region […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookville-high-schooler-adriana-forsythe-selected-for-prestigious-all-state-concert-band/