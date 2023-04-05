BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Area High School student Maeve Jordan has achieved the highest level of recognition for high school musicians in Pennsylvania by earning a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival music ensemble. Maeve will sing in the alto section of the All-State Chorus. Thousands of high school musicians from across the state audition […]

