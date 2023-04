Marsha LeEllen (Klebacha) Pierce passed away April 1, 2023. She is survived by her husband: Marion “Butch” Pierce Jr.; sons: Charles (Anne) Klebacha, William (Jenipher) Pierce, and Steven Pierce Sr; grandchildren: Andrew and Danielle Klebacha; Dureena and Blade Pierce; Shaldow and Steven Pierce Jr.; sister: Laudrea (John) Frampton; sister-in-law: Joanne Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in […]

