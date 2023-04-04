CLEARFIELD – A former Clearfield man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl has decided to plead guilty.

Jonathan Taylor Maines, 24, was originally charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault, rape of a child, and statutory sexual assault: person more than 11 years older, as well as misdemeanor, indecent assault person less than 13-years-old, in relation to an incident in Clearfield Borough in Feb. 2022.

In a hearing Monday, Maines who is currently in state prison, appeared via the video conference system for a colloquy to put his guilty plea for one felony count of statutory sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent assault on the record.

Prior to this occurring, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said he had questions as to why the plea did not contain the additional charges.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers noted that the plea was done by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue who was unavailable for the hearing because she was handling a trial.

“I take her judgment seriously,” Sayers said.

Ammerman noted that when he was a juvenile Maines had another rape of a 12-year-old case and this being the second, would mean he would receive a mandatory 10 year minimum sentence.

Sayers stated he wasn’t sure the juvenile case counts and would have to look at the case law on this issue.

Ammerman said that Director of Probation Services Shawn Burkhart believes it does count and also that the two charges left in the case would merge for sentencing giving him a possible minimum sentence of 27 to 33 months.

He then asked if the plea was done in this way for Maines to avoid a lifetime registration under Megan’s Law. Sayers said he didn’t believe it was written for that purpose.

“You would think as DA you would have answers to these questions,” Ammerman commented.

Defense attorney Leonard Berger Jr. noted that the victim denied the assault multiple times and only “under great pressure” from police did she admit it. This is why Lumadue made the plea offer, he said.

Ammerman asked for a felony corruption of minors charge be added to the case because the two other offenses merge. He said if the victim and the arresting officer agree with that plea, he would take it.

After consulting with Maines, Berger stated that he agrees to the additional charge. The plea was then placed on the record, meaning Maines can not withdraw it later.

After a pre-sentence investigation, he will be scheduled for sentencing.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police began investigating after getting a report that Maines had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Two juveniles said the victim had made statements about having sex with Maines.

A photo of the girl lying in bed with Maines on top of her was reportedly being sent around to others.

Initially the victim said she didn’t know either person in the photo, but her mother confirmed it was the victim and Maines. The victim then said she “was just laying there”.

She stated that Maines was sleeping and had “rolled over onto her.” She denied any sexual activity.

In an interview on March 17, 2022, the victim broke down crying and stated that while she was at Maines’s apartment, they cuddled for a while before he took his clothes off except for his shirt and then removed her clothes.

She reported that they had sex even though she told him no multiple times. After a short time she was able to push him away. She stated the assault happened between Jan. 5 and Jan. 10 of 2022.