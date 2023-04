Caroline C. Smelko, 83, of Reynoldsville, died Saturday afternoon, April 1, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital following an illness. Born on July 18, 1939 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Grace Milliron Allison. She was a 1957 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and a member of Anita Assembly of God. Prior to her retirement she […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/caroline-c-smelko/