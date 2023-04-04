TYRONE — The opening week of the baseball season for Clearfield ended up being one that saw neither game go the full distance, and the Bison were on the rough end of the scorecard. Still, the season was young, and the Bison were not wanting to settle, as a new week dawned and it meant the first road trip of the year as they traveled Monday to go against the Tyrone Golden Eagles.

The trip home, sadly, was a familiar feeling. Despite a late rally, the Bison would fall, 4-3, to the home squad.

The Golden Eagles got all their runs in the opening inning. With one out on the board, Tyrone got a big break. With the bases loaded, Zac Legars connected on a 1-0 pitch from Hunter Rumsky, lining it to center field for a two-RBI double to get the scoring started. One batter later, with runners at second and third, Landon Hamer took a full count pitch right down the left field line, clearing the bases and putting the Golden Eagles up by four. In the end, that is all the runs they would need as they would not score again the entire game.

Rumsky settled down as the game progressed, going five innings, and striking out eight. He would get tagged with the loss on the afternoon, and also would eclipse the 100-pitch mark for the first time all season. He now must wait an entire week before he can pitch again, and with a tough slate ahead, that is a tough loss to overcome.

By contrast, Tyrone’s Hamer was dealing through the first four innings. It would not be until the fifth when Clearfield finally managed to get him to crack. After managing to get one out in the inning, the Bison loaded the bases. With the potential tying run already at bat, Tyrone coaches made the swap to Caiden Bonsell for the latter part of the game. The swap paid off, at least for Clearfield. Morgen Billotte connected on the first pitch he saw, flying to center field for a two-RBI single that brought around Christian Welker and Elijah Quick. A couple batters later, a bases-loaded walk of Hayvin Bumbarger would bring in the third run.

That would be the final run of the game as the Bison got stagnant in the sixth. Their final inning had promise, as with two outs on the board, Morgen Billotte doubled on a liner to left, immediately putting the tying run on the bases. But, Rumsky would not connect at his at-bat and struck out, ending the afternoon.

Sitting at 0-3, Clearfield will try to get their first win of the season on Thursday when they travel to face Bald Eagle.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 000 030 0 – 3 5 0

Tyrone 400 000 X – 4 6 0

Clearfield – 3

Cole Bloom-c 3110, Will Domico-rf 4000, Morgen Billotte-cf 4021, Hunter Rumsky-p 3000, Hayvin Bumbarger-1b 1001, Derrick Mikesell-1b 0000, Anthony Lopez-ss 3000, Christian Welker-3b 3120, Elijah Quick-2b 2100, Kam Kushner-lf 2000, Isaac Durandetta-ph 1000. TOTALS 26 3 5 2.

Tyrone – 4

Ashton Walk-2b 3110, AJ Coleman-cf 2100, Ross Gampe-ss 2120, Brandon McClure-rf 3000, Zac Legars-ss 3122, Landon Hamer-p/rf 3012, Landon Postreich-1b 1000, Caiden Bonsell-3b/p 1000, Nathaniel Patterson-rf 3000, Ryan Light-lf 2000, Joshua Patterson-cr 0000. TOTALS 23 4 6 4.

LOB: 7/4

2B: Billotte/Legars

FC: Domico

SB: Walk, J. Patterson-2, Gampe-2

CS: Gampe

PITCHING

Clearfield: Rumsky-5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 SO, 3 BB; Mays-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.

Tyrone: Hamer-4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; Bonsell-2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB.

W-Hamer (1-0)

L-Rumsky (0-2)