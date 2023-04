Betty Jean Plotner, 100, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Knoxdale, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1923 to the late Thomas and Blanche (Kessler) Hopkins in Center Hill, Jefferson County. Jean held various jobs throughout her life. She worked at Sylvania and Jefferson Manor, drove school bus and […]

