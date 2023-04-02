Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 is reminding residents that proper roadway drainage is a partnership between the department, municipalities, and property owners.

Under normal circumstances, PennDOT’s District 2, which includes Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties, is responsible for drainage systems on the surface of state roads and subsurface drainage within townships. Underground systems located within a borough or city belong to the municipality in which they are located.

“As spring rains occur and remaining snow melts away, our drainage systems can be heavily burdened. Spring weather can also expose areas where roadway and driveway pipes reveal issues like clogging and collapse,” said Damon Wagner, Assistant District 2 Executive for Maintenance. “Everyone can help ease these drainage issues. PennDOT will clear ditches and correct issues within PennDOT’s jurisdiction. And we ask property owners to do the same, including maintaining their driveway pipes.”

Drainage on private property, including under driveways, is the responsibility of the property owners. They must handle the replacement and maintenance of driveway pipes. Property owners may not physically block any PennDOT owned pipes or ditches.

“PennDOT works hard to maximize our budgets and manpower, “Wagner said. “But it’s important for customers to understand that PennDOT is not permitted to spend public funds for the specific purpose of improving drainage on private property.”

Detailed information on the drainage policy included within PennDOT’s Maintenance Manuel (PUB 23) is available at www.penndot.pa.gov.

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D2Results.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.