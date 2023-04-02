DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Ostomy Support Group will meet in the Central Resource Center, located at 204 Hospital Ave., DuBois, on Tuesday, April 11, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

The support group meetings include roundtable discussions on topics of interest, new product demonstrations, occasional guest speakers and a question-and-answer session with the enterostomal therapy (ET) nurse or wound, ostomy and continence (WOC) nurse.

Any patient with any type of ostomy, whether it be permanent or temporary, is welcome to attend. Friends and family are also welcome to attend.

For more information about the Ostomy Support Group meeting, contact Heather Kisamore BSN, RN, CWOCN at 814-375-3056 or hkisamore@phhealthcare.org.