LOCK HAVEN- The Lock Haven University Foundation will hold its 9th annual All In Day of Giving fundraiser from 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, through 10 a.m. Friday, April 14.

All In is a 24-hour day of giving – and the university’s largest fundraiser of the year – in which donations are made to academic programs, athletic teams, and scholarships that support Lock Haven students.

A menu of giving options is accessible at allin.lockhaven.edu. The menu is divided into four sections: Academics, Athletics, Student Retention Fund and Area of Greatest Need. Under the Academics page, there is a breakdown by major; under the Athletics page, there is a breakdown by team. If donors wish to do so, they may designate a specific academic or athletic scholarship they’d like to contribute to when making their gift.

This year’s All In fundraiser aims to raise as much money as possible to impact student success at The Haven. Throughout the 24-hour period, there will be numerous challenges promoted on social media to help boost donor engagement. For the latest updates leading up to, and on the day of All In, follow the Lock Haven University Alumni Association on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @lhualumni.

Additional updates can be found on the Lock Haven University and LHU Athletics social media accounts, @LockHavenUniv and @LHUAthletics or @HavenAthletics, – hashtag: #LHUAllIn.

To make a gift, visit allin.lockhaven.edu. Gifts can be made early or during the 24-hour fundraiser.

For more information about the All In Day of Giving, contact Ashley Koser at 570-484-2128 or ashley.koser@lhufoundation.org.