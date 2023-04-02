HARRISBURG – State Reps. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) and Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) will each be hosting a telephone town hall meeting this Tuesday, April 4, for constituents in their separate districts.

“This will be a great opportunity to have your state government questions answered or concerns addressed without leaving the comfort of your home,” Armanini said. “You get to pick the topic and offer your opinion.”

Just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, residents of the 75th Legislative District will receive a telephone invitation to stay on the line and take part in the meeting, which will last approximately one hour. Listeners may come and go as they please and ask a question if they choose to.

Telephone invitations for Kephart’s town hall will go out just after 6:30 p.m. to residents of the 73rd district.

“I’ve only been in office for a few months and am anxious to hear from the people I represent in Harrisburg,” added Kephart. “We’re here to serve you and this is just one more way to get that accomplished.”

The 75th District is made up of the following municipalities: all of Elk County, and the following portions of Clearfield County: the City of Dubois; the townships of Bell, Bloom, Brady, Ferguson, Greenwood, Huston, Penn, Pike, Sandy and Union; and the boroughs of Curwensville, Falls Creek (Clearfield County Portion), Grampian, Mahaffey, New Washington, Newburg and Troutville.

The 73rd district consists of the Clearfield County townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward, and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover; and in Cambria County, the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll, and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton.