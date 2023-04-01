Know your news? Prove it with this week’s Great PA News Quiz.

Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

This week Philadelphia memed its way through a potential water crisis, a local Pennsylvania election problem got national attention, and Pittsburgh’s mayor took a step forward on a key campaign pledge to make monied and powerful nonprofits “pay their fair share.”

If you’re confident you were paying attention to the news this week, there’s only one way to prove it:

Take the News Quiz!

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!