Welding is an in-demand skilled trade. Improve your practice, create better products and grow your career with these tips for improving your welding skills.

1. Get To Know Your Metals

The better you understand the properties of specific metals, the better you can machine your workpieces. Knowing attributes such as melting point, strength, ductility and electrical conductivity will help you foresee how a metal will react to manipulation. The more you understand your material, the better you can adjust your welding, brazing and soldering approaches.

2. Create a Cleaner Look With Rotary Burrs

Another tip for improving your welding skills is to use rotary burrs. People just learning to weld can use these tools to make their welds look better. However, welders of all levels can use rotary burrs to work in tight joints or prepare work surfaces.

One of the top mistakes to avoid when using rotary burrs is milling with an incorrectly shaped tool. The shape of the burr and its tip make it suited for specific purposes. Consider getting a carbide burr set with multiple burrs of different shapes.

3. Never Overlook Safety

No matter how far you advance as a professional welder, never overlook safety. Wear the right personal protective equipment (PPE), such as non-flammable clothes, face shields, ear protection and closed-toed shoes. Work in a well-ventilated area to prevent hazardous gases from accumulating, and always use PPE that’s appropriately rated for your task.

4. Improve Temperature Control

The more dramatically a metal’s heat changes, the more stress there is on the workpiece. This stress creates distortions.

Numerous processes improve temperature control—preheat the material, maintain the temperature between weld passes and use post-weld heat treating. Slow the cool-down rate to reduce shrinkage and the chances of cracks forming under the bead.

Understanding the characteristics of welding metals is part of the foundation of a successful welding career. Know how to use tools like rotary burrs to achieve cleaner welds, always use the best welding practices and wear protective equipment. Finally, relieve stress in the metal with temperature control techniques.