Stanley L. “Squirt” Johns, age 93 of Brockway, PA died Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his home. Born on January 17, 1930 in Brookville, PA, he was the son of the late Stanley E. and Betty (McNeil) Johns. Squirt was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. On July 15, 1953 he married Lola […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/stanley-l-squirt-johns/