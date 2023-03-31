MCKEAN CO., Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive Full Moon Walk in Allegheny National Forest on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail. The event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Persons of all ages are invited to participate in this forest ranger-led program. During the walk, participants […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/april-full-moon-walk-program-offered-at-allegheny-national-forest/