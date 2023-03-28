The Moshannon Valley School District has five incumbent board members running again for the school board this election.

School Board President, Cassandra Kitko, Vice President Ruth Saupp and board Members, AJ Adams, Nathan Dotts and Larry Saupp are all seeking re-election.

The group has nearly 75 years combined experience on the school board and highlighted many of the “outstanding accomplishments” that have occurred during that time.

From school safety, to academics, to the career and technology center, to extracurricular opportunities, the group is “proud of the direction” of the Moshannon Valley School District.

According to a joint press release announcing their bid for re-election, “Collectively the board members wanted constituents to know that they have lived in this community, raised their children here, sent their children and grandchildren to Moshannon Valley, have been excellent financial stewards of taxpayer dollars and want the community to know that if re-elected those same values will continue.”

The district has only had a tax increase four times in the past 14 years, with none planned this year and the annual independent financial audit during that same time has not had a single negative finding.

“Moshannon Valley provided armed security, and most recently a District Police Officer, long before many of the surrounding districts,” commented Safety and Security Chairman AJ Adams.

“The district has put in place numerous additional physical safety measures and protocols that we cannot disclose, but the community should know that providing the safest environment for students and staff has always been paramount.” Adams has served since 2006.

Kitko stated that she joined the school board in 2011 to see improvements in the academic offerings, affirming when she ran, the district had no Advanced Placement courses.

“This year the district offers eight AP classes, and through technology, may offer as many as 12 next year,” she stated.

She also serves as the representative to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for employee relations and for legislative policy, which keeps her informed of the current educational and legislative trends and topics so that Moshannon Valley’s Board is informed.

Kitko has spearheaded the Negotiation Committee responsible for negotiating several past contracts for teachers and support staff.

“We have prided ourselves on our willingness to listen, and that has resulted in several early-bird agreements because the parties were able to come to agreement well in advance of the required negotiating timeline.

“We have tried to provide fair contracts for all staff that take into account the economics of our community.”

Ruth Saupp has served since 2008 and for the majority of that time as the board representative for Central Intermediate Unit 10.

She regularly networks with board members from the 12 districts in the IU, including State College, Keystone Central, Clearfield, Curwensville, West Branch, Philipsburg, Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Harmony and Glendale.

“The IU continues to be a valuable partner with Moshannon Valley, they provide extensive professional development in just about every aspect of education, and it is crucial to have those established relationships with educational leaders to keep our district informed,” noted Ruth Saupp.

With more than 50 percent of Moshannon Valley’s juniors and seniors enrolled in the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, making sure that facility and operation is supporting the district’s students is another focal point. Dotts serves as the board representative to the CCCTC.

Dotts’ experience in the building trades make him well qualified to serve as the liaison between Moshannon Valley and the career and technology center.

“My child has been enrolled in the CTC and I have seen firsthand how vital the programs there are to our students and families. Moshannon Valley has all the academic opportunities for college-bound students, but the CTC provides those that want hands-on learning and experience in the trades, as well as exposure to the latest technology to enhance their working career,” Dotts stated. He has served since 2011.

Longest current board member, Larry Saupp, first elected in 2003, has been “instrumental in every building and renovation the district has made over the past 20 years.”

His “extensive experience” in construction contracts, project bidding, and excavating has saved the district tens of thousands of dollars in the past 20 years.

On May 16, they respectfully ask you to please vote for Cassandra Kitko, Ruth Saupp, Albert J. Adams, Nathan Dotts and Larry Saupp.