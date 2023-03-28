HARRISBURG – If you live in the 73rd Legislative district, state Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) would like to see you in his office.

“My staff and I are looking forward to these upcoming opportunities for our friends and neighbors to stop by, say hello and take a look at the legislative services we provide or can help you with,” said Kephart.

No pre-registration is required for these three open house events, which Kephart is hosting during the month of April:

Wednesday, April 5 – Osceola Mills, 600 Lingle St. (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 12 – Clearfield, 315 E. Market St. (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.).

Tuesday, April 18 – Hastings, 264 Haida Ave. (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.).

Light refreshments will be served at each open house.

The 73rd Legislative District consists of the following municipalities: in Cambria County, the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll, and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton; and in Clearfield County, the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward, and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.

Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814- 247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.