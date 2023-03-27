BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is proud to announce its 2023 Big Fish Contest, which runs April 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023.

There is no shortage of great places to cast a line in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

Everyone is invited to enter photos of their catch from Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Elk, and Jefferson Counties by using the online submission form at VisitPAGO.com/BigFish.

2 Grand Prizes:

Fully guided half-day smallmouth bass fly-fishing float trip for two in 2024 with Keystone Predator Outfitters and a fully-guided half-day trout fishing float trip for two in 2024 with Brown Trout Addiction.

Everyone who submits a photo, during one of the three contest months, will be entered to win prizes each month from these sponsors:

• Benezette Hotel-Benezette

• Clarion River Brewing Company-Clarion

• Cooksburg Café-Cook Forest

• Creekside Sports Bar-Emporium

• Dan Smith’s Candies-Brookville, Clarion, and Ridgway

• Devil’s BBQ-Brookville

• Double Diamond Deer Ranch-Cook Forest

• Driftwood Saloon & Grill-Driftwood

• Elk Country Visitor Center-Benezette

• Jim’s Sports Center-Clearfield

• Lakeview Store-Sinnemahoning

• Lazy River Canoe Rental-Ridgway

• Pale Whale Canoe Fleet-Cook Forest

• Weather Discovery Center-Punxsutawney

• The Bugling Bull-Benezette

• The Sub Hub-Reynoldsville

• Red River Roadhouse-Clarion

• Zack’s Farm to Table-New Bethlehem

Monthly winners will be determined by online voting. Two grand-prize winners will be selected randomly from all entries received during the contest period.

For more information, or to enter the contest go to VisitPAGO.com/Big-Fish.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a non-profit membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to develop and initiate programs and marketing strategies with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel related expenditures within its designated region and to create a cooperative effort to increase awareness of this region as an ultimate vacation destination for endless outdoor adventure.