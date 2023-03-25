HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2023.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.4 percent in February.

The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point from January to 3.6 The commonwealth’s unemployment rate matched its February 2022 level, and the national rate was down 0.2 percentage points over the year.

As of January 2023, Pennsylvania has recovered more than 100 percent of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic. Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 8,000 over the month due to increases in both employment and unemployment.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 5,600 over the month to a new record high of 6,094,400 in February.

Jobs increased from January in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in leisure & hospitality (+3,000). Trade, transportation & utilities jobs remained at a record high level.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 164,800 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+53,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors with three other supersectors adding over 19,000 each.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. February data are preliminary and subject to revision.