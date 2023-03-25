Know your news? Prove it with this week’s Great PA News Quiz.

Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

This week Spotlight PA published its first primary election guide, a state agency made new accusations against a private contractor, police arrested a city manager, and more.

If you’re confident you were paying attention, there’s only one way to prove it:

Take the News Quiz!

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!