CLEARFIELD – Two DuBois attorneys facing charges for allegedly assaulting a Morris Township man, pleaded guilty to summary harassment charges Thursday.

On Oct. 23, police say Carl John Zwick and Matthew Roy Zwick, both 39, were at a residence on the Morrisdale Allport Highway discussing “family issues” with the man.

“The conversation then turned into a physical altercation” when they shoved the man into a corner, then hitting him on the left side of his head, leaving a contusion behind his left ear, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Chris Pentz, attorney for Carl Zwick, noted the two sides came to an agreement for him to plead guilty to the lesser charge.

Joshua Maines, attorney for Matthew Zwick, confirmed that was the agreement both of them discussed for their clients.

Pentz also noted that there is currently a protection from abuse order in effect against them.

Senior District Judge Carmine W. Prestia, specially presiding, accepted the pleas. Both men will pay $300 plus costs.