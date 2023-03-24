GANT News has partnered with the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole and will publish its absconders list for Clearfield County.

Individuals listed on this page are not reporting as required by conditions of their parole. Probation and parole officials are seeking information as to their whereabouts.

If you have seen or have information regarding any individual within your community who is listed as a parole absconder, please contact the board at 1-800-932-4857 or RA-CRabscondertips@pa.gov to report the information. You may also submit an online tip.

Any information provided will be held in strictest confidence.

Christopher Chaplin

Nicholas Osborn