Whether you’re undertaking spring cleaning or just your weekly chores, avoid these household cleaning products that can be harmful to your health.

House cleaning can become more arduous than it needs to be. You don’t want to let your house fall into disorder, but at the same time, you want to avoid the many cleaning agents that can do more harm than good. Before you embark on your Sunday to-do list, take note of these toxic cleaning products to avoid as you go about keeping your household looking and smelling its best.

Oven Cleaners

When it comes to removing stubborn food residue, we often think we need to go to the heavy-hitting solvents—and make no mistake, they’re out there. Many oven cleaners contain sodium hydroxide, or lye, a highly caustic chemical that is severely toxic when inhaled or touched. Why would you want such dangerous chemicals present in the space where you bake and roast food? Say no to consumer oven cleaners and make your own by combining table salt, baking soda, and water for an abrasive paste that makes for a considerably safer alternative.

Liquid Drain Cleaners

One of the most toxic cleaning products to avoid is high-powered drain-cleaning liquid. While the brand names vary, the mechanism of action is the same—chemical reactions generate heat energy and carbon dioxide that agitate blockages to clear pipes. These fluids aren’t just dangerous to you—they’re dangerous to your plumbing. Newer construction uses PVC piping rather than lead or copper, which is more affordable but susceptible to taking damage from the powerful chemical reactions that drain cleaners cause. Don’t melt your pipes. Instead, rely on your good old plunger and a baking soda and vinegar combination to remove stubborn clogs.

Aerosol Air Fresheners

When throwing open the windows to let in some fresh air isn’t an option, we often turn to aerosolized air fresheners to put the finishing touches on some rigorous spring cleaning. Unfortunately, some of the chemicals in these sprays can be just as irritating as the mold and pollen that come in from outdoors. Many air fresheners contain an organic compound called 1,4-Dichlorobenzene or p-DCB—better known as the active ingredient in mothballs. Its deodorizing qualities make it a part of many products, but it can act as an irritant to the respiratory system, posing allergy problems on those spring cleaning days.

Dish Soaps Containing Sodium Lauryl Sulfate

If you have sensitive skin, dish soaps containing the surfactant sodium lauryl sulfate can make their way onto a list of toxic cleaning products to avoid. Just like shampoos, these detergents use SLS to generate bubbles, but if you’re hand-washing your dishes with this product, you could develop dry skin and even dermatitis from sustained exposure to this common irritant.