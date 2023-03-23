INDIANA, PA — Curwensville elementary wrestlers recently competed at the Keystone State Championships at the Kovalchick Center on the campus of IUP over the March 17-19 weekend.

McKenzie Astorino was the state runner up in the 11 and 12 year old 65 pound female bracket. She had wins by fall in the quarterfinals in 1 minute 11 seconds and in the semifinals in 23 seconds. She lost a tough finals match to returning keystone state champion Kelly Zacherl from Wattsburg 2-0.

McKenzie Astorino, 2nd place at 11-12 65 pounds

Isla Wassil was the 4th place finisher in the 9 and 10 year old 120 pound female bracket

Adalie McGary was the 7th place finisher in the 9 and 10 year old 63 pound female bracket. She went 3-22 on the weekend, with a fall in 2:17 for her 7th place match win.

Allison Neeper was the 8th place finisher in the 11 and 12 year old 125 pound female bracket.

Astorino and Neeper, both PJW area V champions, will try again for a state title this weekend at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships at the Petersen Event Center in Pittsburgh.