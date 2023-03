Barbara Ann (Morgart) Kessler, 79, of Brookville, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at home while surrounded by her family. She was born in Wilkinsburg, PA, on December 30, 1943, to the late Curtis R. and Margaret (Pennel) Morgart. Barbara graduated in 1962 from the Bedford Area High School in Bedford, PA. She then went on to […]

