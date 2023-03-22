DUBOIS – The Sandy Township board of supervisors on Monday voted to repair the public works garage roof.

Leaks have been an ongoing concern since 2021, but yearly project bids have also been high.

According to Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, the township tried to repair the issue itself in-house last year.

The leaking worsened, however, prompting the township to explore other options that didn’t involve a full roof replacement.

Proposals were received from three companies, with Blair Roofing being tabbed best upon review by industry experts.

The Blair Roofing project bid totaled $68,600 and also included a 20-year warranty.

The township also tabled paying Gabriel Fera, consolidation solicitor, for invoices from December through February.

Supervisor Sam Mollica questioned matters for which the township was billed during that timeframe.

He requested more time to review the invoices and have corrections made prior to their approval.

Later Mollica said consolidation meetings had been paused to save money but has meant spending several thousand more.

“The establishment of the new transitional committee has probably incurred close to $8,000 – $9,000,” he commented.

“And we didn’t have to.”

Supervisor Kevin Salandra also confirmed the nine-person committee was still intact but hasn’t met in months.

Mollica said the transitional committee was created to keep aspects of the consolidation process secret in part.

Another reason, he said, was to keep Salandra and Arbaugh shut out of the process.

“We have … a committee that wants to do things secretly and giving me a hard time because I want to keep the township informed.

“And I will.”

Mollica criticized the transitional committee for duplicating costs as its doings will require approval from the 10-person committee.

Afterwards, Salandra said he shared concerns as well, and they needed to get to the bottom of the situation.

Clearfield County Waste and E-Waste Collection Day

Sandy Township announced that the spring waste collection day in Clearfield County is scheduled for April 15.

Appointments are required.

The drop-off point is 5615 Park St., Clearfield, PA 16830, at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

There are weight-based fees and only credit cards are accepted as a form of payment.

Accepted items include:

Televisions

Computers

Printers, Scanners, Copiers

Keyboards, Mice, Speakers

AC Units, Dehumidifiers, Mini Fridges

Small Household Appliances

All Other Electronics

Paints, Stains, Thinners, etc.

Oils, Antifreeze

Cleaning Products

Pesticides, Lawn/Garden Products

Bulbs, Batteries

Propane Cylinders

Prohibited items include: