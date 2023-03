Phyllis L. Powell, 91, of Timblin passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home. She was born on November 3, 1931, in New Bethlehem a daughter of the late Floyd and Pearl (White) Young. She married Clair Duane Powell on May 19, 1951, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2005. Phyllis was a homemaker. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/phyllis-l-powell/